Griffins goalie Matej Machovsky stopped 26 of 28 shots and all three shootout attempts in his first AHL start.
Griffins Outlast Wild in Shootout
-
Griffins Fall 3-2 in Shootout
-
Griffins fall to Stars in Shootout
-
Griffin scores 24 in Pistons’ debut, as Detroit nips Memphis
-
Czechs eliminate US in shootout in Olympic quarterfinals
-
US women beat Canada for gold in a 3-2 shootout thriller
-
-
Griffins Win Third Straight
-
Griffins skate past IceHogs
-
Memorial planned for beloved Griffins employee
-
Monsters Stop Griffins Win Streak
-
‘We lost a good guy’ — Griffins mourning sudden death of staff member
-
-
Pistons acquire Griffin from Clippers in blockbuster deal
-
Hockey fans invited to bring dogs to Griffins hockey game on Sunday
-
Griffins player lends opposing player his vehicle to get home for birth of son