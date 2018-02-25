Griffins Outlast Wild in Shootout

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Griffins posted their fourth straight win against the Iowa Wild on Sunday in a 3-2 shootout.

Griffins goalie Matej Machovsky stopped 26 of 28 shots and all three shootout attempts in his first AHL start.

