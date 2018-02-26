35th Annual Irish Jig 5k Race planned for March 17

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Runners and walkers, old and young, are encouraged to put on their most festive St. Patrick's Day outfit, lace up the sneakers and head to the 35th Annual Irish Jig 5k race at East Grand Rapids High School. Falling right on St. Patrick's Day, it's sure to be a great time! This race is one way Spectrum Health shows their leadership in advocating for colorectal cancer awareness and regular screenings. Colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in men and women in the United States.

For the past 35 years, the race success is thanks to those who partner to make happen such as local law enforcement, businesses, SpartanNash, RXoptical and Derby Station. Senior Officer Cooper Watkins brought his K-9 partner Bak to FOX 17. It takes nearly 300 volunteers, Spectrum's security team, Bak and several other canines, city of East Grand Rapids, fire departments and community businesses to ensure safety.

The race begins at 9 a.m. with staggered start time. Those who participate will receive a short-sleeved technical shirt and a commemorative 35th anniversary gift. There will be prize money, age group winners and a costume contest. Not to mention, a healthy living expo Friday and Saturday.

You can register online until Friday, March 16. However, you can register onsite at EGR High School up until the time the race starts.