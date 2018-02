Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - Kalamazoo officials have identified the man whose body was found in flood waters Sunday morning.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says that the body of James Jackson, 48, was found in the 500 block of Riverview Drive at about 11:15 a.m. Sunday.

Jackson's vehicle was found nearby, submerged in flood waters.

No other details regarding Jackson's death have been released.

We'll have more details when they become available.