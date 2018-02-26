Caledonia tops Byron Center, earns 3rd meeting with East Kentwood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CALEDONIA, Mich-- Sammie Gehrls scored 20 points to lead Caledonia to a 47-34 win over Byron Center in a class A district opener Monday night.

The Fighting Scots (16-5) will play East Kentwood (21-0) at East Kentwood in a semifinal on Wednesday.

EK beat Caledonia twice during the regular season and both matchups were close heading into the 4th quarter.

"When we played with them we were right there for 3 quarters and not 4, so if they have any amount of space to get a lead on us they well" senior center Anna LoMonaco said. "So just being there the entire game and I definitely think we have a chance and I'm excited to play them."

LoMonaco went over the 1,000 point plateau in Monday nights win.