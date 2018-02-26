Chief Meteorologist Joe Kopecek leaving FOX 17 in March

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — FOX 17’s Chief Meteorologist Joe Kopecek is leaving West Michigan TV next month.

His decision to leave FOX 17 comes after the recent launch of Platinum Property Solutions, a new exterior cleaning business he co-owns with a neighbor. His final day at FOX 17 will be March 23.

Joe joined FOX 17 in November 2014. He has been forecasting Michigan weather on TV for a total of 27 years.

Before joining our Weather Team he worked at WZZM 13 in Grand Rapids and WILX TV 10 in Lansing. Prior to working in television, Joe worked for the National Weather Service in Ann Arbor, Mich., Fort Worth, Texas and Anchorage, Alaska.

"Joe has been forecasting weather for more than three decades in Michigan, which I am pretty sure automatically qualifies him as an icon in television and meteorology," said FOX 17 News Director Brooks Blanton. "We are very proud that he is wrapping up his career at FOX 17. I want to thank Joe for his time at FOX 17 and all of those years keeping Michiganders informed about the weather and how it impacted their daily lives."

Originally from Lake Orion, Mich., Joe attended Central Michigan University, where he earned a bachelors degree in Meteorology.