Christmas decorations floating in flood give hope during trying times

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - Christmas decorations found floating in the Grand River are giving neighbors in the area hope as flood waters begin to subside.

Bruce Ling has lived along the river for 25 years. In addition to leading the Grand River Water Festival every year, Ling helps NOAA and the National Weather Service by reading the city's manual water gauge and studying the health of the river.

He said this year's flooding is the second worst on record for the city.

"In 2008 we had flood waters up to 17.8 feet," Ling said. "This year it was 17.05, so that's the closest we've gotten to the record."

Ling and his neighbors use boats to bring food and water into their homes off Abrigador Trail, all of which are completely surrounded by water. FOX 17 was given a tour of the neighborhood via boat. floating past abandoned cars, flooded homes, and trash.

Saturday, Ling found a red and green tub full of Christmas decorations floating down his street. He posted a picture of what he found online while looking for the owner. His post has been shared more than 5,000 times.