Does your child struggle with math? Sylvan Learning can help

Do you have a child that struggles with math and you find it hard to help them understand? Sylvan Learning doesn't want problems with math to linger. They encourage you to turn to them for help since it's important to identify and address problems early so they don't compound.
Sylvan Learning is the leading provider of tutoring to students of all ages, grades and skill levels. They highly recommend using games and activities as a fun way to encourage math discovery in children. Sure, 80 percent of traditional math relies on memorization, but drills can be boring.
Here are some fun, approachable ways to help.
- play popular board games like Yahtzee that require basic math skills
- assemble puzzles to help learn spatial and visual organization
- card games teach the lesson of probability.
- dice are helpful for younger children to practice number facts to six. If they are stumped, they can count the dots
- relate math to your child's favorite sport by keeping score
- use driving time as a math game by letting your child figure out how long it will take and how much gas
- "guess my number" will reinforce logic skills with children of all ages
Did you know there is a way to "talk math" ?
- review previously learned math concepts before tackling new assignments
- ask your child's math teacher for a schedule of math topics to help develop two projects/exercises per work that will reinforce what your child is learning in class
- work with your child to solve math problems using multiple methods
- provide pictorial examples of math concepts by drawing or collecting pictures of animals, objects or people to show all aspects of math
- encourage your child to do math out loud
- follow your child's progress through math books, tests and homework
Sylvan Learning has seven West Michigan locations. To learn more go online or call 1.888.EDUCATE .