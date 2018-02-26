Does your child struggle with math? Sylvan Learning can help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Do you have a child that struggles with math and you find it hard to help them understand? Sylvan Learning doesn't want problems with math to linger. They encourage you to turn to them for help since it's important to identify and address problems early so they don't compound.

Sylvan Learning is the leading provider of tutoring to students of all ages, grades and skill levels. They highly recommend using games and activities as a fun way to encourage math discovery in children. Sure, 80 percent of traditional math relies on memorization, but drills can be boring.

Here are some fun, approachable ways to help.

play popular board games like Yahtzee that require basic math skills

assemble puzzles to help learn spatial and visual organization

card games teach the lesson of probability.

dice are helpful for younger children to practice number facts to six. If they are stumped, they can count the dots

relate math to your child's favorite sport by keeping score

use driving time as a math game by letting your child figure out how long it will take and how much gas

"guess my number" will reinforce logic skills with children of all ages

Did you know there is a way to "talk math" ?

review previously learned math concepts before tackling new assignments

ask your child's math teacher for a schedule of math topics to help develop two projects/exercises per work that will reinforce what your child is learning in class

work with your child to solve math problems using multiple methods

provide pictorial examples of math concepts by drawing or collecting pictures of animals, objects or people to show all aspects of math

encourage your child to do math out loud

follow your child's progress through math books, tests and homework

