Smart Shopper: Fill a whole bag for just $15!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – As the FOX 17 Smart Shopper, I pride myself on sharing with all of you, ways to save, discounted family fun, or bargains I am finding around West Michigan. So, when I saw an email for this amazing sale, I had to pass it along.

There’s just something special about getting things at bargain prices while knowing every dollar you just spent goes to a greater cause. It’s a win-win! I have never heard of the North Kent Connect Store until now, but I am sure glad I did.

What is it?

Through purchases at the Rockford store, located at 10075 Northland Drive, all of the money made at the store stays right here in Kent County. According to their website, it helps to fund a market with fresh and healthy items along with an educational program for women with children.

Now through March 6, fill a bag with any red-dotted items for only $15! They have everything from clothing to housewares and decor. The store will provide a bag for you. As if that’s not great enough, through Feb. 28, you will receive a $5 Flo’s Restaurant gift card when you spend $20 or more at North Kent Connect Store.

Store hours are:

Tuesday and Friday: 9a.m. – 6p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

