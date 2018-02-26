Man accused of recording video in restroom of Grand Rapids restaurant

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An investigation is underway after police say a cellphone was found recording in the restroom of a Grand Rapids restaurant.

Officials say a 14-year-old girl found the device Saturday at Penn Station East Coast Subs on 28th Street. The teen saw the smartphone on a light in the women’s restroom and told her father.

The suspect, 20-year-old Brandyn Rosa, has been arraigned on charges of Capturing/Distributing Images of an Unclothed Person and Child Sexual Abusive Commercial Activity.

According to online jail records, he has bonded out of the Kent County Jail.