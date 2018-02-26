× Rockford doctor under investigation has license suspended

LANSING, Mich. – The state of Michigan has suspended the license of a Rockford doctor accused of criminal sexual conduct.

The Kent County Sheriff’s office started investigating allegations of inappropriate contact by Dr. Steven Scranton at the West Brook Recovery Center in late November. He was charged with 2nd and 4th degree criminal sexual conduct in January.

The accusations cover incidents with multiple patients over several years, according to Michigan Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA).

Dr. Scranton had his contract with West Brook terminated when the investigation began in November.