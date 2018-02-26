Take Back Your Space: Why it’s more than “just” organizing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

How is this more than 'just' organizing?

-Impacts all areas of your life

-Makes it easier to lose weight and get fit

-It`s therapeutic

- Self -esteem increases

- Communication at home starts to change

- Partnerships are enhanced

Family Dynamic:

You`re made up of indivduals

Mom needs her own space (free from toys)

Dad needs to have a boice in the kid`s belongings

Make sure you have a space for you as a couple

Single? This is your time to make your home what you want it to be

Clothing Tip Options:

Utilize organizers

Drawer and shelf dividers

Organize by length

Organize by color

Sock Buster!

