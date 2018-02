Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENTWOOD, Mich -- Alona Blackwell scored 17 points and Lazurea Saunders added 15 as East Kentwood beat Ottawa Hills 66-34 Monday in a class A district opener.

The Falcons (21-0) advance to Wednesday's semifinals where they will host Caledonia (16-5) at 7:30 p.m.

Grand Rapids Chrsitian (13-8) will play Thornapple-Kellogg (5-15) in the 1st semifinal at 6 p.m..