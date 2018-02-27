Godwin Heights uses big 2nd half to beat Grand Rapids Christian

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Godwin Heights scored 44 points in the 2nd half Tuesday night to beat Grand Rapids Christian and earn its 15th straight win.

Lamar Norman scored 29 points to lead the Wolverines (19-1) who trailed 30-24 at halftime.

The Eagles's Seth Millner led all-scorers with 35 points, the Cleveland State signee also had 12 rebounds.

Godwin Heights will open district play Monday night against West Michigan Aviation Academy at Kelloggsville.

Grand Rapids Christian (11-8) will host Kalamazoo Central (16-2) Thursday to wrap up the regular season.