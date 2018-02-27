Indiana man pleads guilty in fatal stabbing of co-worker in Michigan

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (AP) — A northern Indiana man is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the January 2017 fatal stabbing of a co-worker during an argument while they were taking a break at a southwestern Michigan business.

The Cass County, Michigan, prosecutor’s office says William Henderson of Elkhart entered the plea Monday. As part of his plea agreement he faces at least 30 years in prison when sentenced April 6. Henderson also is required to plead guilty to armed robbery in Elkhart County, Indiana.

Authorities say Jan Carlos Velazquez Mendez of Elkhart, Indiana, was pronounced dead at the scene at Ameri-Kart outside Edwardsburg. The company makes moldable products for the RV and marine industries. Witnesses told deputies the two men were fighting at the time of the stabbing.

