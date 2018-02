Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTAGUE, Mich. -- It's a birthday surprise one young girl here in West Michigan won't ever forget.

Natalie Paulson was in her elementary school classroom on Monday in Montague when her mother, who had just returned from deployment, surprised her in class.

Paulson's mother, Kate Mussman, mother is a Sailor, who's stationed in Japan and has planning this special birthday present for quite some time.

Mussman says that she'll be here for the week before she heads back to her post.