Northbound US-131 to close at 28th Street this weekend

Posted 9:57 AM, February 27, 2018, by , Updated at 10:34AM, February 27, 2018

WYOMING, Mich. — The northbound lanes of US-131 will be closed this weekend from Friday night, March 2, to early Monday morning, March 5, for bridge work, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

The freeway closure will affect traffic less by closing it over a weekend than using lane closures as bridge repairs are done, MDOT spokesperson John Richard told FOX 17 in an interview in late 2017.

The northbound and southbound lanes at that point carry more than 120,000 vehicles a day on average. Fewer vehicles use the bridges on the weekend.

MDOT’s recommended detour route for through traffic takes you west on M-6 to I-196, then east to downtown Grand Rapids to return to northbound US-131.

Detour for US-131 closure March 2-5.

The southbound lanes of US-131 will be closed from Burton Street to 28th Street the following weekend, March 9-12.

