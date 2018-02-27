Rare Disease Symposium coming to Calvin College on Saturday

Posted 11:04 AM, February 27, 2018, by , Updated at 11:03AM, February 27, 2018

One out of 10 people have a rare disease, and there are thousands of diseases in the world. From frustration over the difficulty diagnosing them, to the loneliness that comes along with it, people go through a lot of hard times.

However, there's a Rare Disease Symposium coming to Calvin College to help those affected by rare diseases on Saturday.

The public is invited to connect with others who are interested in or have been impacted by rare diseases, learn about current research efforts in rare diseases, and hear stories from local families about living with rare diseases.

The Rare Disease Symposium is happening on Saturday, March 3 from 8:30 - 11:30 a.m. at the Prince Conference Center.

The event is free, but people need to register at calvin.edu/go/rare-disease.

