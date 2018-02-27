Roads closed due to flooding — Tuesday Update

The latest list of road closures due to recent flooding:

ALLEGAN COUNTY

139th Ave 36th to 35th St

13th St South of 102nd Ave

22nd St 137th to 138th

68th St 104th to 107th

104th Ave 58th to 56th

15th St at 111th

44th St at 106th

BARRY COUNTY

Keller near Mckibbin

Powell near Center

Jordan near Cunningham also near Rush

Eaton near State

State near Woodland

Saddlebag Lake near Jordan

M 43 and Cloverdale Rd

Curtis Rd and Maple Grove Rd

Woodlawn and Barber Rd

Bowler Rd between Ragla and Farrel

Charlton Park between M 43 and Barnum

108th St between Patterson and Duncan Lake

M 37 and Maple Grove

Cox between Clark and Curtis

Grange Rd and Thornbird

State Rd at Mud Creek

Dowling between Gurd & Banfield

Cloverdale between Wright & Bird

Davenport between Velte & M66

Davenport between M66 & Hager

Coats grove and Martin

Marshall between Maple Grove & Lawrence

Mud Lake & Hutchinson

Barber between Gaskill and Culbert Dr

Vedder east of Usborne

Thornapple Lake and Woodland

River between Nashville rd and Mckeown rd

Thornapple Lake between Devine and Price

CALHOUN COUNTY

Burlington Twp-10 Mile Rd, between South County Line Rd and W Drive S

Burlington Twp-O Drive S at 9 Mile Rd

Clarence Twp-U Drive N, between 27 and 29 Mile Rd

Leroy Twp-F Drive S east of 2 1/2 Mile Rd

Leroy Twp-K Drive S near 4 Mile Rd

Newton Twp-K Drive S at 10 Mile Rd

GRANDVILLE

Indian Mounds Drive

White Street west of Wilson Avenue

White Street east of Wilson between Church and Ottawa

Division north of the RR tracks

Franklin between RR tracks and White Street

Sanford north of Nardin

Busch Drive

Broadway Avenue north of RR tracks

Chicago Drive at Rush Creek (Jenison) including WB I-196 ramps

Wilson between Chicago Drive and M-11

Chicago Drive at East (Wyoming) City Limit – Outside lanes closed

IONIA COUNTY

Grand River between Jordan Lk and Ainsworth

Darby between Clarksville and Brooks

Eaton Hwy between Harwood and M-66

Elm between Brooks and Clarksville

Harwood between Tupper Lk and Eaton Hwy

Kiddville between Orleans and Flannigan

Kiddville west of Flannigan

Kiddville between Orleans & Canfield

Midway between Bell & Hastings

Peddler Lk between Elm and Jackson

Flannigan between Kiddville and M-44

Kiddville between Flannigan and Canfield

Montcalm between 4 Mile and 5 Mile

Clinton Trail between Bliss and Taskers

Nickleplate between Hubbardston and Omara

Musgrove between Tasker and Bliss

Bliss between Grand River and Peck Lk

Tupper Lk between charlotte and Turner

Okemos between Peake & Grand River Trail

Goodemoot between Tasker & Bliss

KALAMAZOO CITY

M-96 King Hwy from E. Michigan Ave in Kalamazoo to Mills St

E Michigan Ave over the Kalamazoo River to E Main St

Park St from Crosstown Parkway to Forest St

Crosstown Parkway between Park St and Mills St

Burdick St between Crosstown Parkway and Stockbridge Ave

Portage St between Vine St and Lovell St

Vine St between Branch St and John St

Pitcher St between Vine St and South St

Town St between Portage St and Pitcher St

Gibson St between Pitcher St and Mills St

Rose St between Burr Oak St and Forest St

Sheldon St between Crosstown Pkwy and Gibson St

2nd St between Sheldon St and Mills St

Dutton St between Portage St and Jasper St

Kook Ct north of Dutton St

Jasper St between Walnut St and Crosstown Pkwy

Boerman Ave between Vine St and Upjohn Dr

Upjohn Dr between Boerman Ave and John St

Forest St between Park St and Crosstown Pkwy

Stockbridge Ave between Crosstown Pkwy and Burdick St

Reed Ct between Stockbridge Ave and Reed Ave

Terrace Ct between Reed Ave and Bank St

Clinton Ave between Reed Ave and Bank St

Egleston Ave between Reed Ave and Bank St

Riverview Dr between Sherwood Ave and E Michigan Ave

Engleman Ave between E Michigan Ave and Gilbert Ave

Bridge St between Gilbert Ave and Ampersee Ave

Hotop Ave between Gilbert Ave and Ampersee Ave

Sherwood Ave between Gilbert Ave and Ampersee Ave

Ampersee Ave between Ray St and Gordon Pl

Gordon Pl between Ampersee Ave and Riverview Dr

Ray St between Gull Rd and Ampersee Ave

Mills St between E Michigan Ave and Oneil St

Oneil St between Mills St and Blaine St

Cleveland St between Oneil St and Mills St

KALAMAZOO COUNTY

10th Street – W. B Avenue to Starr Road

D Avenue – Westnedge Avenue to Riverview Drive

Fort Custer Drive – North of M-96

KENT COUNTY

Eastbound and Westbound I-196 off ramps to Market Ave

Entrance ramp from westbound Chicago Dr to westbound I-196

Whipple (Shaner to Myers Lake)

Ashley Ave (7 Mile Rd to M-44)

Joyce Dr (Cannonsburg Rd to Ramsdell Dr)

West bound Chicago Dr on ramp to west bound I-196

Konkle (east of Jupiter)

Indian (off West River)

River Point (off Indian)

Abrigador Trail (off West River)

Abrigador Trail (off West River Center)

Willow (off 4 Mile Rd)

Willow (off Canright)

Willow (off Bailey Park)

Walnut Park (off Northland Dr)

Shady Dr (off Knapp St)

Forest Ridge (off Coit Ave)

64th St (Pratt Lake Ave to Montcalm Ave)

Jackson St (M-21 to Oberley Dr)

Grand River Dr (Jackson St to Montcalm Ave)

Mall (off West River Dr)

Austerlitz (off West River Dr)

MECOSTA COUNTY

20 Mile Road between 160th and 175th Ave.

1 Mile Road between 150th and 160th

MONTCALM COUNTY

N. Douglas Road between E. Tamarack Road and N. County Line Road

MUSKEGON COUNTY

Heights Ravenna Road between Ensley Road and Swanson Road in Ravenna Twp.

NEWAYGO COUNTY

Ramshorn Dr. from 24th St. to 32nd St

Rich Ave. between 12th St. and 24th St.

OTTAWA COUNTY

Tyler St between 72nd Ave and 80th Ave

Barry St between 144th Ave and 152nd Ave



VAN BUREN COUNTY

Almena 30th Street between M-43 and 38th Ave

Arlington 28th Ave between 49th St and 50th St

Arlington 34th Ave between CR 673- 52nd Street

Arlington 34th Ave between 52nd Street and CR 673

Bangor 48th Ave between 62nd and 62 1/2 Street

Bangor 60th Street between CR 378 & 34th Ave

Columbia 18th Ave between 49th Street and 50th Street

Covert 34th Ave between M-140 and 76th Street

Geneva 67th St from M-43 to 26th Ave.

Geneva 16th Avenue between 60th St and CR 681

Geneva 4th Ave between CR 681 and 59th Street

Geneva 8th Ave between 68th Street and 64th Street

Geneva 67th Street between CR 388 and Baseline Rd

Geneva 70th Street between CR 388 and Baseline Rd

Geneva 62nd Street between CR 380 and 16th Avenue

Geneva 24th Ave between 69th Street and 72nd Street

Hamilton CR 215 between M-51 and 92nd Ave.

Keeler CR 352 between 60th and 62nd Streets

Keeler CR 352 between CR 681 and 60 1/2 St

Lawrence 50th Street between 60th Ave and 64th Ave

Lawrence 54th Street between CR 215 and Red Arrow

Paw Paw 40th Street between CR 665 and 47th

Pine Grove 34th Street between CR 390 and Baseline Rd.

Pine Grove 8th Ave between 30 1/2 Street and CR 653

Pine Grove 30 1/2 Street between 8th Ave and CR 390

Waverly 40th Street between CR 665 and 47th Ave

Waverly 40th Street between 36th Ave and M-43