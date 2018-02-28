23 West Michigan schools named safest in the state

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As state and local leaders push to make our schools a safer place for our children it turns out there are more than a dozen schools right here in West Michigan that have been named safest in the state.

Spring Lake Public Schools came out on top of the list of 60 safest schools, coming in at number three, according to the website Niche, which looks at school districts across the country.

Researchers take into account the number of suspensions, expulsions and how many bullying incidents have happened, and combine that with how parents and students feel about the school.

For the last school year, Spring Lake had fewer than 50 bullying complaints, no complaints or violence, and no expulsions.

West Ottawa Public Schools in Holland also made the top ten. With more than 6,800 students, the district had 15 issues with bullying and 10 expulsions.

There are a total of 23 schools in West Michigan that made the list, including six in Kent County and three schools in both Kalamazoo and Muskegon counties.

Gull Lake Community Schools in Kalamazoo County and Fremont School District in Newaygo County also made the top ten list of safest schools.