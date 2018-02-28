Beer City Brewsader passport app now available for download

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Beer Month Grand Rapids has reached it's halfway point for the month-long celebration, but there's still plenty of time to check out the dozens of breweries and their award-winning craft beer. Now there's an app to make sure that beer lovers can take advantage of every brewery and drink special there is in Beer City, all year round.

The Beer City Brewsader app allows users to view nearby breweries and brewery details including menu items, directions, and social media links. After visiting a local brewery, users can check-in through the app to receive a digital Beer City Brewsader passport stamp. If people already had the physical Beer City Brewsader passport, they can transfer their stamps into the app so their progress isn’t lost.

During Beer Month GR, if app users visit eight breweries in Grand Rapids and get the passport stamps, they'll get an official Brewsader t-shirt. Brewsaders who visit all 35 breweries will become an Ultimate Brewsader, unlocking exclusive deals and discounts. There will be additional prizes are given to those who become a Brewsader during Beer Month GR.

Beer Month GR ends on March 15. Learn more about the breweries, events, and more at beermonthgr.com.