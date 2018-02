KALAMZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Some relief is coming to people affected by February flooding across West Michigan.

People living in Kalamazoo County will be given clean-up kits and a few tools thanks to the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army.

The kits will be handed out Wednesday, Feb. 28, 12-6 p.m. at the Lakewood Fire Station, 3100 E. Lake Street in Kalamazoo Township.

Crews are also expected to assess the damage in Kalamazoo County sometime Wednesday.