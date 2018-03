Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENTWOOD, Mich -- Sammie Gehrls hit a runner with 6 seconds to play in the 4th quarter to give Caledonia a 46-45 upset win over previously undefeated East Kentwood Wednesday night in a class A district semifinal.

The Fighting Scots (17-5) advance to Friday night's district final to play Thornapple Kellogg (5-16) which beat Grand Rapids Christian 37-25.

The district championship game will be played at East Kentwood at 7 p.m..