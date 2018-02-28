Get a farmers market experience without leaving your home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Doorganics delivers fresh, local and organic food right to your front door.

Not only do they have fresh produce but they have pasteurized meat, local bread, cheese and eggs as well.

To order you log onto their website, pick your size box and can make each order custom to what you want that day.

Doorganics delivers to Detroit and all of metro Grand Rapids and the lakeshore including Saugatuck, Holland, Grand Haven and Spring Lake.

Use the code KIDS12 for $12 off your first order.