John Fogerty, Willie Nelson, and ZZ Top coming to Soaring Eagle Casino

Big news coming out from Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort, John Fogerty, Willie Nelson, and ZZ Top are taking over the stage on Tuesday, June 26 for the Blues and Bayous Tour.

Fogerty is an American musician, singer-songwriter, and rock icon. As lead singer and lead guitarist of Creedence Clearwater Revival, Fogerty's prolific songwriting helped pen some of the most memorable songs in Rock and Roll, including "Proud Mary", "Bad Moon Rising", and "Fortunate Son."

Willie Nelson has earned every conceivable award as a musician and amassed reputable credentials as an author, actor, and activist. With a six decade career and more than 200 albums, this iconic Texan is the creative genius behind the historic recordings of "Crazy, Red Headed Stranger" and "Stardust." He continues to thrive as a relevant and progressive musical and cultural force.

ZZ Top, also known as "that little ol' band from Texas," lay undisputed claim to being the longest running major rock band with original personnel intact and, in 2004, the Texas Trip was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, with some really great VIP packages available while supplies last.

Two big country stars are making their way to the Soaring Eagle stage in April: Charlie Pride and Billy Currington!

First up is Charlie Pride, who's coming to West Michigan on April 13. His career took off in 1967 with his hit single "Just Between You and Me," breaking in the Top 10 Country chart and earning Charlie his first Grammy nomination. Shortly after he became country music's first African American superstar. Other great hits from his music career include "Kiss an Angel Good Mornin'", "All I Have to Offer You is Me", and "Is Anybody Goin' To San Antone." Tickets go on sale February 10.

Billy Currington, featuring Lo Cash, are coming to Soaring Eagle on April 20. Billy made his debut 10 years ago with the top ten hit, "Walk a Little Straighter." Since then he's earned several CMT and ACM nominations, including one for Top New Male Vocalist. He's also had several number one hits like "People Are Crazy", "Pretty Good at Drinkin' Beer", and "Must Be Doin' Something Right." Tickets for that show go on sale February 17.

Soaring Eagle's Saint Paddy's Day Bash has just been announced for March 17. The event is completely free with a live DJ spinning hits for the crowd along with Irish themed games, food, and drink. Doors open at 8 p.m., but at 9 the party really gets going with a live performance by Detroit's very own Stone Clover Band. CAll 1-877-2EAGLE2 to book a room for the night as well.

Looking to get a great deal at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel? Now through March 22, Sunday through Thursday, families can Double Down to get an overnight stay in a standard room and water park passes starting at $99. Then double down and get the second consecutive night for half off the first night's price.

There's a huge event taking place at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel March 23 through April 9. It's called Spring into Space, there will be dance parties, a "Star Wars" movie marathon, face painting, balloon art, crafts and so much more.

To make reservations, call 1-877-2EAGLE2.