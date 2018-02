PORTAGE, Mich. — It was likely a medical event that caused a driver of a vehicle to strike a portion of a Meijer Gas Station on Westnedge Avenue in Portage, according to police.

The incident occurred just before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The 51-year-old man driving was the only one in the vehicle and was the only person injured in this incident.

He was transported to the hospital for further treatment.