Michigan teachers could carry guns in schools under proposed bills

Posted 4:58 AM, February 28, 2018, by , Updated at 05:31AM, February 28, 2018

LANSING, Mich. -- Following the deadly mass shooting at a Florida high school that claimed the lives of 17 people,  Michigan lawmakers are proposing new laws that could soon allow teachers across our state to be armed with guns.

Lawmakers have proposed several different bills that would give school officials access to guns if a situation arises, according to the Detroit Free Press.

In one bill, teachers would have to undergo 80 hours of firearm training, and the guns would be locked up and require a teachers' thumbprint to be unlocked.

Other legislation being proposed would allow school officials with concealed carry permits to carry guns in schools.

A spokesman for the Michigan Education Association condemns this idea, saying teachers need real solutions like smaller class sizes, more counselors, and better security, rather than guns.

These proposals still have to win over lawmakers before anything is passed.

The legislation is  expected to be introduced in the next few weeks and could be taken up before the legislature breaks for the summer in June.

