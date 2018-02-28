Music Based Learning Helps Students’ Test Scores Soar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH.--A Unique program for students is getting results when it comes to math and reading scores.

It utilizes the power of song and dance, making active kids, active learners.

Singing, dancing, and even some jungle animal poses at Parkview Elementary School Wednesday as parts of the 'Mind Meets Music' program and after five years of hard work it's getting results.

These second graders are taking some time away from the books to sing a few notes, something they say they look forward to all day.

"Well my favorite part is mind meets music," says Daemion Raley, Parkview Elementary School Second Grader.

The program uses music to enhance literacy skills.

"It's just remarkable how the teachers will tell me that they are making so much progress academically as well as in our program. We see the correlation very strong," says Michelle Patterson, Mind Meets Music Senior Master Teaching Artist.

'Mind Meets Music' got its start five years ago when founder, Dr. Monique Salinas, noticed her choir group having problems writing thank you notes.

"My heart was so touched by their struggles that I knew I had to do more than just teach them to sing and so I did research on the effect music had on academics and came up with the program I call Mind Meets Music," says Monique Salinas PhD, Mind Meets Music’s Founder and Executive Director.

The program is currently in 30 schools, 230 classrooms, and serves five thousand students.

A recent study done by educational research agency, wested, showed a nearly 40 percent improvement in reading and a more than 50 percent improvement in math.

"Our program is definitely going to have an academic impact on their long term success. Your students are going to learn without even knowing that they're learning because they're just having fun," says Dr. Dan Stauffer, Mind Meets Music’s Chief Operating Officer.

...And the students agree.

"It just helps me really focus," says John Beauchamp, Parkview Elementary School Second Grader.

This 'sound of music' is in kindergarten through 2nd grade classrooms, with instructors focusing on future success.

"So many students face challenges in math and literacy. With our new third grand reading law going into effect we know that there are so many students hungry for our program and we really want to reach them," says Dr. Salinas.

Parkview students have 'Mind Meets Music' twice a week and the program continues to reach more students. To find out more about the program click here.