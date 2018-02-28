Trump says ‘We have to do something’ about guns

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is convening a bipartisan group of lawmakers to find ways of addressing gun violence. Trump says, “We have to do something about it.”

Trump tells the members of Congress that he’s going to “come up with some ideas” and he’s expressing hope that those ideas could be put in a “bipartisan bill.”

The president says he doesn’t want to wait several weeks and then have people forget. He says these “horrible mass shootings are nothing new,” pointing to past shootings such as Columbine, Fort Hood and Sandy Hook.

Texas Sen. John Cornyn, who is pushing a bill to improve background checks, says leaving Washington “empty-handed is not accepted.”

