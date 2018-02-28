Winter Weather Advisory issued for Thursday

Posted 3:15 PM, February 28, 2018, by , Updated at 04:49PM, February 28, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - March will come roaring in on Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service is issuing a Winter Weather Advisory beginning at 9:00 a.m. Thursday for Ottawa, Kent, Ionia, Allegan, Barry, Eaton, Van Buren, Kalamazoo and Calhoun Counties. The advisory is in effect through 10:00 p.m. Thursday.

Rain will be starting after 3:00 a.m. Thursday in West Michigan and will be changing to snow as the day goes on. Two to six inches of snow is expected in the advisory areas by Thursday evening.

A Gale Watch has also been put into affect over Lake Michigan.

We'll have more details coming up at 4:00 p.m. on FOX 17 News.  Also, download the FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s