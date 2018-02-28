Winter Weather Advisory issued for Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - March will come roaring in on Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service is issuing a Winter Weather Advisory beginning at 9:00 a.m. Thursday for Ottawa, Kent, Ionia, Allegan, Barry, Eaton, Van Buren, Kalamazoo and Calhoun Counties. The advisory is in effect through 10:00 p.m. Thursday.

Rain will be starting after 3:00 a.m. Thursday in West Michigan and will be changing to snow as the day goes on. Two to six inches of snow is expected in the advisory areas by Thursday evening.

A Gale Watch has also been put into affect over Lake Michigan.

