Carson City superintendent suspended for conduct at tourney

CARSON CITY, Mich. (AP) — A school superintendent has been suspended three days without pay for unsportsmanlike conduct at a regional high school wrestling tournament.

The Board of Education of the Carson City-Crystal Area Schools voted 6-0 to suspend Superintendent Kevin Murphy during a special meeting Monday evening.

The board also required a public apology from Murphy, which he issued during the meeting. He said he “demonstrated a lack of sportsmanship” and was “truly sorry.”

The (Greenville) Daily News reports Murphy and Board President Ben Adkins declined to elaborate on the conduct in question.

The discipline also requires that Murphy not attend any Carson City-Crystal Area Schools athletic contests, home or away, through April 30.

Adkins said the dates when Murphy will serve his unpaid suspension will be decided later.