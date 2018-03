Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Thomas Davis tallied a pair of goals Thursday night as Grand Rapids Catholic Central beat rival East Grand Rapids 4-2 in a division 3 pre-regional final at Patterson Ice Center.

Cougars goalie Gerrit Hoogenraad stopped 35 shots to earn the win in net.

Grand Rapids Catholic Central (14-11-1) will play Jackson Lumen Christi (13-13) in the regional championship game Saturday at 7 p.m. at Patterson.