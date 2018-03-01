× Family escapes Kent City house fire

KENT CITY, Mich. — A family is safe this morning after escaping a overnight house fire.

It happened just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday at a home near the intersection of North Main and East Muskegon Street in Kent City.

Investigators say two adults and one child were able to escape the fire, which officials say likely started in an upstairs storage area.

We’re told it took multiple crews to put out the flames.

The Red Cross is being called in to help the displaced family.