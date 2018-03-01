Family escapes Kent City house fire

Posted 4:27 AM, March 1, 2018, by , Updated at 04:31AM, March 1, 2018

KENT CITY, Mich. — A family is safe this morning after escaping a overnight house fire.

It happened just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday at a home near the intersection of North Main and East Muskegon Street in Kent City.

Investigators say two adults and one child were able to escape the fire, which officials say likely started in an upstairs storage area.

We’re told it took multiple crews to put out the flames.

The Red Cross is being called in to help the displaced family.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s