Fatal shooting in Battle Creek by police fugitive team ruled justified

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — A prosecutor says the fatal shooting of a man being sought by a fugitive apprehension team in southern Michigan was justified.

Calhoun County Prosecutor David Gilbert said in an opinion released Wednesday to the Battle Creek Enquirer that officers “violated no criminal law” in the Jan. 22 shooting death of 36-year-old Joshua Prough. Gilbert says they “acted in lawful self-defense.”

Prough was shot by members of the Michigan State Police Fifth District Fugitive Team who were attempting to arrest him on several felony warrants. Gilbert’s review found that officers forced open the door of an apartment and were confronted by Prough, who pointed a loaded handgun at them.

The newspaper says 15 bullets were removed from Prough’s body and an autopsy found he had 24 wounds. No officers were injured.

