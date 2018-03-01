Gov. Snyder signs legislation expanding access to craft beer

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder has signed legislation designed to expand the availability of growlers for takeout craft beer purchases.

The bill signed Wednesday by Snyder was sponsored by Republican state Rep. Tommy Brann, a restaurateur from the Grand Rapids-area community of Wyoming. Snyder says in a statement it’s a “great perk for beer retailers and craft beer fans statewide.”

Michigan has a booming craft beer industry. The use of jugs known as growlers is a popular way for beer drinkers to take home beer.

The bill revises the definition of an “eligible merchant” for legally selling and filling growlers.

