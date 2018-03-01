Grand Rapids bar opening 2nd location

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A Grand Rapids bar and restaurant is adding a second location.

The Garage Bar & Grill purchased Drake’s Pub at 3766 Division Avenue last year and will be closing the pub on March 6 to be remodeled into a second Garage Bar & Grill establishment. The construction is expected to take a couple of weeks.

Proprietor Kevin Farhat said in a press release that in addition to redecorating, a new kitchen will be built at the old Drake’s. Executive chef Shaen Abbott will join Farhat as operating partner for the new location.

“Don’t let the ‘bar’ name fool you, Garage Bar & Grill has won several awards for its menu, so we are excited to bring new, fresh items at a fair price to Godwin Heights,” said Shaen Abbott in the press release. “No frozen food here, just fresh ingredients that arrive daily from our local suppliers,” Abbott added.

All the food and drink specials and philanthropic commitment to honoring veterans that customers have experienced at the North Monroe location will be present at the new location, according to the owners.