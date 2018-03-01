× GRPD: pedestrian struck by car on Leonard Street, taken to hospital

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police say a pedestrian was taken to a hospital Thursday night, after being struck by a car on the city’s near Northeast Side.

First responders were sent to the scene in the 800 block of Leonard Street around 9:10 p.m. A section of the road was blocked off between College and Eastern avenues while police investigated.

They told FOX 17 at the scene a man was hit while walking across Leonard Street by a black Pontiac. They also said the woman behind the wheel was not injured, and the pedestrian was taken to a hospital with unspecified injuries.

A portion of the road remained blocked off more than an hour later. Names and other details are pending police review of the incident.