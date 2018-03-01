Money reportedly stolen from Kalamazoo Strong, Cobras groups

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two Kalamazoo-area organizations say they are cooperating with authorities after a person involved with both groups allegedly stole money.

In Facebook posts Thursday evening, the Kalamazoo Strong Organization and the Kalamazoo Cobras basketball team both say they first became aware of possible inappropriate financial activity in December 2016.

The groups believe one person was responsible for misusing funds.

Kalamazoo Strong, a nonprofit founded after the February 2016 mass shooting, says the person resigned when confronted about the incident. The Thursday statement from the group says they later uncovered more unapproved transactions as well as records and receipts the person allegedly attempted to delete to try and hide the theft.

Both organizations say they are cooperating with an ongoing investigation by Portage Police. Police declined to comment on the matter.