New ‘Uber Health’ rideshare to help patients get to doctors appointments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT COUNTY, Mich. – Uber has announced a new program to help get people to and from their medical appointments.

It’s called Uber Health and it’s a medical service that you don’t even need an app to use. Local health officials say it could revolutionize the medical industry.

“It looks as if we have an opportunity to give access to patients who would otherwise had accessibility issues,” says Dr. Ravi Shastri, a Neurointerventional Radiologist at Metro Health.

Dr. Shastri says the new ridesharing service could dramatically cut down on missed doctor visits.

“It seems that we have an opportunity to get these patients a form of transportation with something that’s reliable and will help us reach our goal of sustainable, preventative health care," says Shastri.

You don’t need a cell phone, healthcare professionals can order rides for patients up to 30 days in advance.

Uber says it’s a way to help provide reliable, comfortable transportation for those needing medical assistance.

It can also be convenient for family members who may have to give up their time and adjust their schedules to drive their loved one to the doctor.

The company says they began testing the service last summer with more than 100 health care providers signing up.

There's no word yet if Metro Health or Spectrum will be signing up for the program.