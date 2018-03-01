PD receives report of Dementor sighting, assures public ‘All is Well’

ESSEXVILLE, Mich. — The Minister of Magic has assured the Essexville Public Safety Department that no Dementors have left their posts at Azkaban prison.

The police department received a report of a Dementor sighting in Smith Park but after further investigation to make sure all muggles in the area were safe, officers determined the Dementor was actually some trash stuck in a tree.

For safe measures, the officer performed a Patronus charm and contacted the Minister of Magic all the way in London.

Dementors are creatures from the popular book and movie series Harry Potter.

The department now wants to remind people to not litter and to “help trash find it’s home.”