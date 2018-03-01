Save money on a prom dress & support a good cause at Second Dance Prom Fashion Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's amazing how much money some people spend on a formal dress, only to wear it for a few hours. See this year's biggest prom trends, save money, and help out a wonderful cause at the Second Dance Prom Fashion Show.

There will be models showing off the latest dress trends from Second Dance Bridal and Formal Consignment in a runway-style show. Along with a fashion show, there will be door prizes, a cash bar for the adults, and more.

All money made at this even will go to the charity, A Beautiful Me, which provides tools, resources, workshops, and events to foster all women of all ages

Doors open 6:30 p.m. and the fashion show begins at 8 p.m.

The fashion show will take place on March 15 at The Ballroom at McKay, located at 146 Monroe Center Street.

Tickets cost $15, and are available on Eventbrite.