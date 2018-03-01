Smart Shopper: Free books, free yoga, discount coupons and more!

Welcome to March everyone! New deals are starting to pop up all over the place and I look forward to passing them onto you.

Free Kids Book: Friday, March 2 at Once Upon a Child, located at 1286 28th St SW in Wyoming. In honor of Dr. Seuss’ birthday, kids 12 and under receive a free book priced $1.50 or less.

Cookbook Swap: Sunday, March 4, from noon to 4pm at Lamb Bride, 636 Wealthy St SE in Grand Rapids. Hosted by Grand Rapids Food Coop Initiative, there will be tables of gently loved cookbooks ready to swap. The entry fee is $5 and that will all go to the GR Food Co-op Initiative Scholarship fund that supports the Food For All program. For every book you turn in, you’ll get a ticket to redeem for a book from the swap. If you find more books than what you brought in to trade, they will be available for purchase.

Mom 2 Mom Sale : Saturday, March 3, from 8am to 1pm at Pathfinder Church, 8740 Westnedge Ave, Portage. Find everything from infant clothing and accessories to clothing, toys, books, maternity wear and more. Cost to get in is $2.

West Michigan Home and Garden Show coupon : March 1-4 at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids. Nothing gets you more into the spring spirit than this show! And guess what? There’s even an online ticket if you click here for $2 off admission.

Greater Kalamazoo Women’s LifeStyle Magazine Expo coupon: Friday, March 2 and Saturday, March 3, at the Kalamazoo Expo Center, 2900 Lake St. It was an event created by women for women. From fashion and shopping to beauty and health, it will be there. Click here for a $1 off coupon.

Free Morning Yoga: Saturday, March 3, from 9am to 9:45am at the City of Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Department, 201 Market Ave SW. Hosted by Seva Yoga, unlock your body tension, strengthen your core and get in touch with that internal peace. Ages 18+ welcome and no registration is needed.

