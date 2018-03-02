Anna Grace is waiting for you at Humane Society of West MI

Posted 1:07 PM, March 2, 2018, by , Updated at 01:06PM, March 2, 2018

Say hello to Friday's Friend, Anna Grace! She's a 4-year-old Pit Bull Terrier mix.

Anna Grace has quickly became a staff favorite with her big head and sweet personality. She is friendly with new people and loves to cuddle, but will probably do best with respectful children.

Anna Grace has a previous history of doing well with a male dog, however she would prefer no cats in the home. This happy-go-lucky girl would make a great addition to may different homes!

For more information on Anna Grace or another animal, visit the Humane Society of West Michigan or call (616)-453-8900.

