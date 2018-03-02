× GRPD: alcohol may’ve factored into serious car/pedestrian accident

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police say alcohol may’ve played a role in a serious car/pedestrian accident Thursday night.

It happened around 9 o’clock on Leonard Street near Portland Avenue NE, just west of Eastern Avenue. According to a GRPD news release issued Friday night, a 911 call alerted police, fire and paramedics, who responded to the scene.

Leonard Street was shut down in that area for a couple hours while police investigated. They have identified the victim as 27-year-old Justin Faulkner of Grand Rapids. They say he was taken to a hospital.

Meanwhile, officers spoke to the driver at the scene, as well as several witnesses. That information, investigators say, leads them to believe – at least, preliminarily – that the pedestrian was running across Leonard Street when he was struck by a black, four-door sedan. The driver was not hurt.

Grand Rapids Police say they haven’t determined yet whether the driver was speeding, but they believe alcohol was a factor. They say that once their Traffic Unit wraps up its investigation, the findings will be forwarded to the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office for review – and to determine whether any charges should be brought against the driver.

Meanwhile, police say Faulkner remains in the hospital – in critical condition.

Anyone with more information should call the Grand Rapids Police Department at (616)-456-3400, or contact Silent Observer at (616)-774-2345.