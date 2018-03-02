× Police release suspect photo in Holland Township armed robbery

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, MI. — Ottawa County Sheriff’s investigators have released a surveillance photo of the suspect in an armed robbery at a Holland Township gas station. And they think he may’ve been involved in a second robbery that same night, February 25.

The first incident happened around 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Speedway station, in the 400 block of Butternut Drive.

Sheriff’s deputies say an unknown suspect entered the passenger side of the victim’s vehicle, and pulled out a knife, demanding money from the man behind the wheel. Police say the victim was able to eject the suspect from his vehicle by quickly backing up while the passenger door was open.

The Sheriff’s Office says the victim then took off, and went for help. No one was hurt.

The bad guy is a younger black male and was wearing a hooded sweatshirt, according to detectives. They say his sweatshirt had a unique pattern on the front.

The second armed robbery occurred around 9 p.m., at James Street near 136th Avenue, also in Holland Township. The Sheriff’s Office says the suspect approached a man who was walking in the area, and demanded money. Just like the first incident, the bandit whipped out a knife. Police say the suspect and the victim then struggled over the knife, and the victim ended up with a minor stab wound to the chest. The robber took off.

The Sheriff’s Office says the suspect was described as a black man, about 5-feet-10 inches tall, weighing about 160 pounds.

Anyone with more information should contact the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, or Silent Observer at: 1-877-88-Silent. Tips can be sent to mosotips.com .