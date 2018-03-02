× Postponed CMU-WMU basketball game to be played Saturday in Midland

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Due to the shootings at Central Michigan University, the men’s basketball game that had been scheduled Friday night between CMU and WMU will be played Saturday, instead. And it will take place in Midland, instead of Mount Pleasant – plus, it will be closed to the public.

That’s according to Western Michigan University. The game will tip off at 11 a.m., at Riepma Arena on the campus of Northwood University.

Western Michigan University says in a news release the WMU team arrived in Mount Pleasant late Thursday and, after the shootings early Friday, spent the day on lockdown in a local hotel:

“With the shooting suspect still at-large and the CMU campus still on lockdown, MAC officials made the decision late Friday night to reschedule the game at a location away from CMU. The game at Northwood will be closed to the public. Only family members identified on team lists will be in attendance.”

Due to the venue change, the game will not be streamed on ESPN3, according to the release. And radio coverage was still to be determined at the time of this report.

Meanwhile, WMU Athletic Director Kathy Beauregard “praised her CMU colleagues for their grace and patience in a stressful situation, and supported the decision they made.

“This has been a day of incredible sadness and stress on the CMU campus.”

For further details about the game, calls can be made to WMU’s Intercollegiate Athletics, at (269)-998-8062.