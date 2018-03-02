MSP: 2 people dead in shooting at Central Michigan University; suspect still at large

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. – Central University Michigan Police have alerted students of shots being fired at Campbell Hall and the suspect is still at large.

Michigan State Police tell FOX 17 that two people have been shot and killed.

The suspect is described as a 19-year-old black man, wearing a yellow-colored jeans and a blue hooded sweatshirt, which he may have taken off. He is described as being about 5’9″ tall.

The incident was reported just after 9:00 a.m. Friday is the last day of classes before Spring Break.

A voice alert went out from the school said that there were reports of shots fired near the 4th floor of Campbell Hall and students should stay away from the area.

Mt. Pleasant Police say other schools in Mt. Pleasant have been put on lockdown as a precaution. Police say that the suspect is armed and dangerous and on the loose.

Central Michigan University has about 23,000 students in Mount Pleasant, which is about 70 miles (112.6 kilometers) north of Lansing.

We’ll have more details when they become available.