BELLWOOD, Ill. – The victims of Friday morning’s shooting at Central Michigan University have been identified.

Illinois State Representative Emanuel Chris Welch offered condolences on Twitter to Bellwood Police Officer James Davis, Sr. and his wife, who were shot and killed at Central Michigan University on Friday.

The shooting at Central Michigan University today strikes close to home. A sad day in Bellwood and across the 7th District. My sincerest condolences go out to the family of Bellwood Police Officer James Davis Sr. and his wife who were shot and killed this morning. May they RIP. pic.twitter.com/B0cykAxFVv — Emanuel Chris Welch (@RepChrisWelch) March 2, 2018

The suspect is James Eric Davis, Jr. He is currently still on the loose in Mt. Pleasant.

