Crashes in Allegan, Ottawa counties closed roads

HOLLAND, Mich. — Two crashes closed two roads late Saturday night in Allegan and Ottawa counties.

Ottawa County Central Dispatch says southbound US-31 reopened just before 11 p.m. Saturday, following a three-car crash.

It happened around 9:19 p.m. Saturday.

Dispatchers tell FOX 17 the closure was for cleanup, and no significant injuries or spills were reported by police on the scene.

Meanwhile, in Allegan County, 142nd Avenue remained closed at 34th Street in the Dorr area of Salem Township, following a two-car crash just before 9 p.m.

Allegan County dispatchers say one person was taken by ambulance to a hospital with unspecified injuries, after the accident. And they say two people in one of the cars “bailed out” and took off – police are still looking for them. But dispatchers tell FOX 17 it’s not considered a hit-and-run crash.

Dispatch Authority says the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation, with Michigan State Police and Wayland Police assisting.

Wayland EMS and LIFE EMS paramedics responded to the scene.