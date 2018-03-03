× Deadly ‘bomb cyclone’ out to sea after pounding East Coast

SCITUATE, Mass. (CNN) — A deadly storm that hammered the Northeast with relentless rain, snow and powerful winds moved out to sea Saturday — but its effects will linger for days.

The “bomb cyclone” nor’easter killed at least five people, caused massive flooding and knocked out power for more than 1 million customers from the mid-Atlantic to New England.

Those affected by power outages will not get relief immediately.

“People in these homes need to plan for a prolonged outage,” Kurt Schwartz, director of the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, said Saturday. “This is a multi-day restoration event.”

Emergency officials urged residents to stay indoors, even after the storm pushed out.