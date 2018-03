Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- East Grand Rapids hung on to beat Rockford 51-39 Friday night to win a class A district championship.

"This is amazing to be able to win districts" senior guard Mickayla Ivy said. "All the years I've been in high school we didn't get past the 1st round. I'm so smiley right now my cheeks hurt."

The Pioneers (20-3) advance to play Hudsonville Tuesday in the regional at Zeeland East.